QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot inside a hotel in Quincy early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot inside the Holiday Inn on Arlington Street just after 3 a.m. found a 31-year-old man in the hallway on the second floor suffering from a gunshot wound to his knee, according to Quincy police.

He was transported to Boston Medical Center by Brewster Ambulance for treatment.

No additional information has been released.

