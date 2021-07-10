Police are investigating after a shooting left a man injured in Boston early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Centre Street around 4:34 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Bullet holes could be seen in the window of a building in the area of the incident.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

