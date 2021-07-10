Police are investigating after a shooting left a man injured in Boston early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Centre Street around 4:34 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Bullet holes could be seen in the window of a building in the area of the incident.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox