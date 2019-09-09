Investigation underway after man shot to death by co-worker in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death by a co-worker at a moving company in Auburn on Monday, law enforcement sources said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the New World Van Lines warehouse on St. Mark Street around 11 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to 7’s Steve Cooper.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

A gun was later recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Sources say they believe the shooting was an “accident.”

Troopers assigned to the Worcester Country District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.

