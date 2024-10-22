BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is unfolding in Dorchester late Monday night after a man was stabbed at the South Bay Shopping Center.

Officers responding to the reported stabbing could be seen stretching crime scene tape across the entrance to a Stop & Shop and an Applebee’s. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

