BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was allegedly stabbed in the chest in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Sunday morning, officials said.

The stabbing took place on Peirson Street, which has been closed between Massachusetts Avenue and Allerton while police investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

Breaking: @bostonpolice on scene of a stabbing on Peirson St. It’s closed between Mass Ave and Allerton while police investigate. pic.twitter.com/Cgs5ozdeUy — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 8, 2021

