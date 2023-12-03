SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in the parking lot of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus on Saturday night, police said.

The man was stabbed around 9 p.m. and taken to a nearby hospital, according to Saugus police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

