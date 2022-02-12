BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation following a stabbing in Roxbury overnight.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around midnight found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center where he is in stable condition, police said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

