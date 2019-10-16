Investigation underway after man stabbed in street on Cape Cod

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigation after a man was stabbed in the street on Wednesday in broad daylight on Cape Cod.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at 352 Yarmouth Rd. in Hyannis around 1:15 p.m. found one person on the ground suffering from a stab wound, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

Police say two males were brawling in the street moments before the stabbing.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

No additional information was available.

