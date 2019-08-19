Investigation underway after man stabbed to death in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn are investigating a stabbing that claimed the life of a 36-year-old man on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 114 Union St. found the man suffering from apparent stab wounds to the chest, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The man, who is believed to be homeless, was later pronounced dead at Salem Hospital.

His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

