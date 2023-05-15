DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old Dartmouth man was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of State and Tucker roads around 10 p.m. assisted in transporting the victim to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for head trauma, according to police.

The driver, an 18-year-old New Bedford man, remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash remains under investigation.

