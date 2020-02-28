Investigation underway after man struck, killed by Amtrak train in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence are investigating after a man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person being struck by a train in the area of Inman Street around 10:30 a.m. found a man on the tracks, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Transit police with an investigation.

