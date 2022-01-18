FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Framingham on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the left travel lane on the westbound side of Route 9 near California Avenue around 9 p.m. found a man is 40s who had been struck by a 1986 Mazda RX7, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker said in a joint news release.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene.

Charges have not yet been filed in connection with the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)