BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Bridgewater on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Bedford and Grove streets around 9 p.m. found the Foxboro man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Bridgewater Police Department.

He was transported by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was near a crosswalk when he was struck by a green 2005 Toyota Camry. The driver who hit him, a 28-year-old Buzzards Bay woman, remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The cause of the crash remains ujnder investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

