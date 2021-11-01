MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing near a nightclub in New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a large fight in the area of Jewel Nightclub on Canal Street in Manchester around 12:40 a.m. found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds near the club’s loading dock, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

