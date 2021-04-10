Investigation underway after man, woman shot overnight in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Salem on Friday night that left a man and woman injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the intersection of Park and Palmer streets around 9 p.m. found a 40-year-old Salem man and a 21-year-old Danvers woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Salem police.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators could be seen towing a red sedan away from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salem police at 978-745-9700.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

