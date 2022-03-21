BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was wounded in a shooting on an MBTA bus in Boston on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Morton Street and Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan just before 10:30 a.m. found a 30-year-old man on a bus suffering from an apparent gun shot wound to his leg, according to Transit police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and the alleged shooter were engaged in argument before a gun was fired.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the bus roped off with yellow police tape as investigators collected evidence.

“This is terrible. It’s always terrible out here,” a neighborhood resident said. “I’m shocked and I’m pissed because everyday you hear about different shootings.”

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident and K9 teams have been called in to sweep the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

