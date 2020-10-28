Investigation underway after manhole explodes on busy Worcester street

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigation after a manhole abruptly exploded on a busy street in Worcester on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on Southbridge Street near the Madison Tower Condominiums found smoke and fire shooting from a manhole, according to the Worcester Fire Department.

The force of the explosion is said to have launched the manhole cover into the air.

Firefighters immediately shut down the area as precaution and National Grid was called to the scene.

There were no reported injuries and no evacuations were ordered.

The road has since been reopened to traffic.

The cause of the blast has not yet been determined.

