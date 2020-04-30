Investigation underway after Marshfield man dies in ATV crash

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old Marshfield man was killed in an ATV crash on Wednesday, authorities announced.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man bleeding from his head and neck near the Bridle Path Trail around 2:45 p.m. found the victim next to a red Honda ATV with its engine still running, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The victim, who authorities identified as Anthony Gill, was later pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s are assisting Marshfield police with the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)