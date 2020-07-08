Investigation underway after massive fire destroys commercial building in Hanover

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a commercial building in Hanover early Wednesday morning, leaving behind a charred shell.
Firefighters responding to a report of smoke coming from the back of the structure on Columbia Road around 2 a.m. could be seen using ladder trucks to dump water on flames that had started to spread throughout the building.
A fire alarm inside reportedly did not go off.
A number of surrounding communities responded to the scene to offer assistance.
The building appears to be a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No additional information has been released.
