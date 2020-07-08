Investigation underway after massive fire destroys commercial building in Hanover

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a commercial building in Hanover early Wednesday morning, leaving behind a charred shell.

Firefighters responding to a report of smoke coming from the back of the structure on Columbia Road around 2 a.m. could be seen using ladder trucks to dump water on flames that had started to spread throughout the building.

A fire alarm inside reportedly did not go off.

A number of surrounding communities responded to the scene to offer assistance.

The building appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This picture shows the damage to the building in #Hanover @7News pic.twitter.com/iqpssc7hdN — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 8, 2020

Crews still working a big fire in #Hanover, dumping water on the flames, this is Columbia road, very active fire scene, many crews here. @7News pic.twitter.com/DbT83ZJeNC — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 8, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)