SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have launched an investigation after numerous buildings in Salisbury went up in flames as strong wind gusts blew through the town early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire in the area of Central Avenue and North End Boulevard around 2 a.m. found heavy flames tearing through Michael’s Oceanfront Motel.

The multi-alarm blaze also spread to a 12-unit apartment complex, as well as three single-family homes. All of the structures have been deemed a total loss.

Salisbury Fire Captain Andrew Murphy says the blaze was one of the worst he has ever seen.

“Firefighters made several rescues to get people out of their residences who were not aware that the fire was going on,” Murphy said.

Video from the scene showed the structures collapsing to the ground as crews from several area communities doused the fire with water.

Salisbury Emergency Management and the American Red Cross are assisting those who were displaced by the blaze.

A temporary shelter was also been set up at the Hilton Center on Lafayette Road because crews had to shut off power and utilities on Central Avenue.

There were no reported injuries.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Salisbury Fire Department with the investigation.

