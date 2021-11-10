BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another injured in Mattapan late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Deering Road around 11 p.m. found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound transported himself to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This shooting occurred about a mile away from where a barricaded suspect opened fire at officers, wounding three of them on Tuesday.

Officers returned fire and authorities say the suspect was fatally struck on Ferndale Street.

