MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Medway police are investigating after a resident was assaulted during a home invasion early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Pine Street home around 1 a.m., spoke to the victim and determined the incident was not random.

They said there is no threat to the public at this time.

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)