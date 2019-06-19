Investigation underway after Merrimack, NH man drowns in pool

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 51-year-old man apparently drowned in a swimming pool in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to the home on Gail Road around 5 p.m. spoke with the man’s wife who said she tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful.

Rescuers tried to perform CPR on the man, whose name was not released, but it was too late.

Sky7 flew over the scene as investigators worked to determine what caused the drowning.

