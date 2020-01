UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a minivan crashed into the front steps of the Upton Town Hall building on Friday.

Officers responding to a single vehicle crash found the car had hit the front walkway and stairway at Town Hall, according to a post on the Upton Police Department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

