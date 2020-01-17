Investigation underway after minivan plows into building in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent a minivan careening into a building in Lawrence on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building on Essex Street around found a crumpled up minivan and a gaping hole in the side of the structure.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a truck towing away the mangled minivan. A black SUV could also be seen on the back of a flatbed.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

