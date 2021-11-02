WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Search crews recovered the body of a missing hiker in Leominster State Forest on Tuesday, officials said.
Akif Qutab, 31, of Worcester, was found in a wooded area in Westminster near the Princeton line, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Qutab’s car was found Monday in Princeton.
An investigation into Qutab’s death is being led by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
No additional information has been released.
