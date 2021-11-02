WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Search crews recovered the body of a missing hiker in Leominster State Forest on Tuesday, officials said.

Akif Qutab, 31, of Worcester, was found in a wooded area in Westminster near the Princeton line, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Qutab’s car was found Monday in Princeton.

An investigation into Qutab’s death is being led by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information has been released.

UPDATE The search team recovered the body of the missing man this morning.

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Akif Qutab, who is missing and might be in danger. His vehicle was located in Princeton, but he has not been found. If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/QsPUQ47O1p — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) November 2, 2021

