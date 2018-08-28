Investigation underway after MIT frat house struck by gunfire overnight

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a frat house on the MIT campus was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning, officials said.

State police detectives and a ballistics unit responding to a frat house along Memorial Drive in Cambridge found shattered glass and shell casings scattered all over the ground.

Freshman Nick West says he was hanging out in his dorm room when he was suddenly startled by a barrage of gunfire.

“It was about 1, 2 o’clock,” he said. “A bunch of friends were just hanging out and we just heard three rapid, loud bangs.”

A bullet shattered a first-floor window pane at the packed Phi Beta Epsilon fraternity.

No injuries were reported.

Fraternity members declined to speak about the shooting but student Andrew Krause says he was shocked to learn about the incident.

“It just seems ridiculous,” he said. “It’s just very surprising based on how safe the campus usually is.”

Detectives could be seen processing the scene on Tuesday, collecting evidence that was left behind.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)