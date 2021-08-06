BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The passenger of a moped died following a crash near the Logan Express facility in Braintree on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Forbes Road learned that a Toyota Camry and a moped had collided.

The driver of the moped, a man in his 30s, was transported to South Shore Hospital and his passenger, a woman in her 20s, did not survive, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the Camry, a man in his 20s, was also transported to an area hospital.

The conditions of both drivers have not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

