BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after someone fired more than a dozen shots in the Back Bay on Wednesday night.

7NEWS crews were in the area as bullets started to fly in the area of Boylston Street and Newbury and Fairfield streets around 7 p.m.

A window on a Boylston Street storefront was blown out by the bullets.

“Everybody scattered. Everybody ran every which way to get away,” said Ben Mokrani who shielded his daughter from the gunfire. “Even the guys across the street at Mandarin were hiding you know? You hear gunshots and you run.”

Nearby stores went into lockdown as bystanders rushed to safety.

“I turned around and I started running and I heard the glass shatter behind me,” said Allan Rodvriguez.

Police K9s have been brought in to assist with the investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

BREAKING: Boston police race down Boylston Street moments after shots were fired. We were a couple blocks away and heard at least 12 gunshots. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/BE6eKF2vHe — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) August 12, 2021

We spoke with a man walking home from dinner who nearly got caught in the line of fire. He says bullets blew out windows behind him as he ran to safety. pic.twitter.com/thFyffOTGv — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) August 12, 2021

