Investigation underway after mother of 3 murdered while delivering food

(WHDH) — Authorities have launched an investigation after a mother of three was murdered while delivering food over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a person lying in a breezeway outside of an apartment at the Northern Cross complex in Haltom City, Texas, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday found 31-year-old Ryan Munsie suffering from signs of trauma, according to Haltom City Police.

Munsie, who family members say was working for Uber Eats, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She leaves behind a husband, as well as her three children, a gofundme set up to cover funeral expenses indicated.

Police announced on Monday that they are offering a $1,250 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Munsie’s death.

Investigators have not yet revealed her cause of death.

