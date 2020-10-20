Investigation underway after mother of 4 killed by pack of dogs

(WHDH) — Authorities have launched an investigation after a mother of four was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs as she walked along a road in Alabama on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Deputies responding to Jagger Road in Nauvoo found the body of 36-year-old Ruthie Brown, who had been mauled to death, WBMA-TV reported.

“The woman was the victim of an attack from several dogs” the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Some of the dogs have been captured, the sheriff’s office added.

Brown leaves behind four sons, according to the news outlet.

Anyone with information on Brown’s death is urged to contact investigators at 205-302-6464.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)