WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police have launched an investigation after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Wilmington on Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Interstate 93 south near mile marker 31.5 shortly after 5 a.m. found a downed motorcyclist suffering from severe injuries, as well as an involved passenger car.

The motorcyclist was taken to Lahey Clinic, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

No arrests have been made and the crash remains under investigation by state police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)