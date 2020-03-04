Investigation underway after motorcyclist killed in crash on Mass. Pike in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near Exit 18 found a motorcyclist who had crashed near the ramp to Brighton, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead.

The ramp will remain closed until police complete their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Fatal motorcycle crash Route 90 at Exit 18 in #Brighton. No other vehicles involved. Ramp is closed pending investigation. Release will be posted at a later time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 4, 2020

