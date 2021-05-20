Investigation underway after motorcyclist seriously injured in Ipswich crash

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Ipswich police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left an 18-year-old man seriously injured early Thursday morning.

Emergency Crews were called to the scene on Little Neck Road by Pasture Way around 1:30 a.m. and found spoke with a man who had been following the motorcycle in his pickup truck when the crash occurred, according to a release issued by the police department.

That man, who is known to him, led them to where the motorcyclist was laying injured in the woods alongside the road.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.

An initial investigation indicates the two men were talking at Pavilion Beach and then left, with the truck driving behind the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle later allegedly accelerated quickly and disappeared from view.

A short time later, the operator of the truck located him approximately five feet off the roadway in heavy brush near Pasture Way.

No further details were released.

