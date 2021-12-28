MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a motorist crashed into a COVID-19 testing area at an Urgent Care in Medford on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car into a building in the area of Governors Avenue found a Toyota Prius lodged up against what appeared to be a COVID-19 testing tent outside the former Lawrence Memorial Hospital, according to Medford Firefighters Local 1032.

The driver was transported from the scene with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the wrecked vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Engine 1, Ladder 1, and C2 responded this morning along with Armstrong Ambulance and Stephens Towing to Urgent Care at the former Lawrence Memorial Hospital for a car into the building. The cause of the incident is unknown, and the driver was transported with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/5RbXbS5sBX — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) December 28, 2021

