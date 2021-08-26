HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a motorist slammed into the front of a bar in Haverhill early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to Moonshiners Whiskey Bar on Washington Street found a vehicle partially lodged in the front of the establishment.

The crash caused significant damage to the bar.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

The bar has since been boarded up.

There were no additional details available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)