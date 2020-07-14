Investigation underway after motorist crashes into MGH healthcare center

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a motorist crashed into the side of MGH Chelsea HealthCare Center on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle that had collided with the building at 151 Everett Ave. shortly before 8 a.m. found a black SUV lodged up against a broken glass window, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

The 63-year-old driver, of Lynn, was not injured in the crash, police said.

City engineers have since assessed the building and deemed it structurally safe.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)