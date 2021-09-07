WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a motorist veered off the road and barreled into a restaurant in Worcester on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building in the area of Chandler Street before 12 p.m. found a car lodged in the side of Brazierr restaurant.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a toppled fence, debris scattered across a nearby lawn, and a gaping hole in the side of the restaurant.

Police have since sealed off the area and officials are assessing damage to the building.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)