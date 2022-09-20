MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - State Police in New Hampshire are asking for witnesses to check their dash cams after a serious, multi-car crash on the Everett Turnpike left at least one person seriously injured.

Merrimack Fire, state and local police were called to the accident around 9 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a crash involving at least five vehicles.

Additional ambulances were soon called in as first responders discovered the extent of the crash near the 14.8 mile marker, according to officials. Included in the accident was a silver Hyundai Sonata that was shown to be shredded in several photos of the scene, impaled by a guardrail during the crash.

In it was a 32-year-old man from Manchester who needed to be extricated, leading to firefighters using the Jaws of Life to remove the car’s hood to free him. State Police said the man, identified as Sean McConnell, reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

According to Merrimack Fire, three other people were also taken to a hospital from the crash, while another three refused transportation.

A State Police public information officer said the turnpike was completely closed for around half an hour as crews responded, gradually reopening on both the north and south sides over a span of three hours.

In a press release from the PIO, authorities said they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, but stated that “all aspects remain under investigation.”

State Police are now asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash Tuesday morning, passed the scene with a dash camera or witnessed “any driving behaviors prior to the crash” contact Trooper Ryan Hajjar by email at Ryan.J.Hajjar@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603) 223-8760.

