LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-family home went up in flames in Lynn on Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Seymour Avenue in Lynn found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

The home sustained extensive damage.

No additional information has been release.

An investigation remains ongoing.

