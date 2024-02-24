MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Medway after multiple children from the same home were placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Officers responding to concerns about the well-being of children living there took them to a nearby hospital before moving them to DCF care.

An investigation is being conducted by the Medway Police Department and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

