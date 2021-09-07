NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple garbage trucks went up in flames in Norton on Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of heavy smoke in the area of Waste Management on Hill Street just before 6 a.m. found multiple garbage trucks on fire.

Crews were on scene for about seven hours removing burning trash from the trucks and making sure all flames were extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

