ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police re investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck and injured by a motor vehicle on Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving pedestrians in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop on Mass. Ave. around 10:15 a.m. found several people injured and assisted firefighters in providing emergency care, according to Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty.

An on-scene investigation suggests the driver of a 2005 Mercury Marquis vehicle, an 87-year-old man from Belmont, was pulling into the Stop and Shop parking lot and struck an occupied parked vehicle and an exterior wall of the building. He then reversed the vehicle and struck multiple pedestrians.

Two pedestrians, a 61-year-old Arlington woman and a 70-year-old Randolph man were transported to area hospitals.

The driver was also treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital.

The owner of the parked vehicle, a Harwich woman, did not report injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the Arlington Police Department. Access to the parking lot will likely be disrupted for much of the afternoon. The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section (CARS) unit also responded to the scene to assist Arlington Police.

