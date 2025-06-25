HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after multiple people were shot near Hampton Beach in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

A large police presence could be seen gathered inside a taped-off section of the north end of the strip, which was shut down to traffic while the investigation unfolded.

Evidence markers could be seen scattered across the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

