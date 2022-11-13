NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A smash-and-grab at a jewelry store in Newton was caught on camera Sunday.

Early Sunday morning police officers could be seen scouring the inside of New England Diamond and Jewelry Buyers, at the location the family-owned business has had for 40 years. Surveillance video showed three people hopping out of the window of the store, then ran to a car parked next door, and drove off. According to officials, the thieves got away with smaller items.

“I’m trying to figure out how they got in in the first place,” Marty Siegal, who runs the Marty’s store across from the jewelry store, said.

Police said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Washington Street.

Employees at Newtonville Gas and Repair were in disbelief.

“Yeah it’s pretty weird, I’ve never had a break-in before,” Conner Sebastyn, who works at the gas and repair, said. “First time talking to a detective.”

On the surveillance, police can be seen arriving soon after the thieves leave. Law enforcement pulled up to the store, and brought out their flashlights to find broken glass on the sidewalk. The owner of the shop across the street was shocked to find it all recorded on his video.

“Very little crime occurs in this area,” Siegal said. “I’ve been here since 1985, haven’t seen anything like this before.”

Siegal said the section of Washington Street gets very quiet at night, and the thieves may have picked their timing on purpose. His store delivery drivers just had two catalytic converters stolen recently, and he said he hopes all of this is not becoming a new trend.

“You know, the economy’s bad out there and things are, things have changed,” he said.

Police said they are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call Newton Police at 617-796-2100.

