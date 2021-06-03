ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a New Hampshire girl reported being grabbed by a man on her walk to school on Thursday morning, officials said.

The middle-school-aged girl told police officers that she was walking in the area of Chestnut Street near the Rochester Fairgrounds between 7:05 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. when a man, possibly in his 60s, tried grabbing her by the waist as she approached some bushes along a fence, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The girl, who was not harmed, ran away from the man and reported the incident to a school resource officer when she arrived for class, police added.

Police say the girl described the man as thin with wrinkly skin and scabby sores on his arms. He was said to be wearing a bandanna-style face covering and had a gray beard coming out of it.

Police have since increased patrols in the area as a precaution.

There was no additional information immediately available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Rochester police at 603-330-7128.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)