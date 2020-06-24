Investigation underway after noose found hanging from Framingham school on Juneteenth

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a noose was found hanging outside a school in Framingham on Juneteenth, according to a letter issued to parents by school officials.

The noose was found on a structure on the campus outside the Christa McAuliffe Charter School. No classes or other programming were running on campus due to coronaviurus closures.

School officials said they do not know who is behind the act.

“What we do know is that this racist act is abhorrent and stands in opposition to everything McAuliffe stands for and hopes to achieve.”

Counselors will be made available to students and support to employees.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the FPD Detective Bureau at 508-532-5924.

