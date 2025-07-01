NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an off-duty North Andover Police Officer was shot by police during a confrontation while being served a court order on Monday night, law enforcement sources tell 7NEWS.

An officer serving the order around 6:30 p.m. shot the off-duty officer at their home on Phillips Brooks Road and medical aid was immediately rendered, according to a statement issued by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray.

The off-duty officer was transported to a Boston-area hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

