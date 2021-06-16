SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Seekonk, after school officials say middle school students drew offensive images in yearbooks.

Superintendent Rich Drolet said anti-Semitic pictures, inappropriate sexual images and racial slurs were found in at least 20 yearbooks at the Hurley Middle School.

All of the yearbooks were confiscated and police are now involved in the case.

Drolet wrote a letter to families saying the students involved will face disciplinary action.

“It is our goal to create an inclusive and accepting community of schools in Seekonk, and this type of behavior goes against our core values,” the letter reading part. “We are extremely disappointed in whoever did this.”

