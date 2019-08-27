Investigation underway after officer assaulted by inmate at Souza-Baranowski prison

SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a correction officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley on Tuesday, officials said.

The officer who was assaulted was working in a general population housing unit when he was attacked around 8:15 a.m., according to Jason Dobson, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

The maximum-security prison was placed on lockdown as a result of the “serious” assault.

Four responding officers were taken to a local hospital for evaluation after an emergency response team secured the area.

Dobson says three inmates involved in the incident have since been removed from the unit.

The names of the officers involved have not been released.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

